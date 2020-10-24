J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Court's guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only through the digital mode since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jharkhand High Court Registrar General Ambujnath, in a notice issued on Friday, said physical hearing of cases, apart from digital hearing, will commence from November 2. Petitioners will have to mention what kind of hearing they want and if they opt for a physical hearing, a letter of consent of the other party has to be submitted, it said.

The petitioners will have to send their option to the court at mentioning38@gmail.com, the notice added.