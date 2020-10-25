Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds rally in Taiwan, call for release of 12 HK people arrested by China

Hundreds of people rallied in Taiwan's capital on Sunday to call for China to release 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities in part of a global campaign to support the pro-democracy movement in the financial hub.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:10 IST
Hundreds rally in Taiwan, call for release of 12 HK people arrested by China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people rallied in Taiwan's capital on Sunday to call for China to release 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities in part of a global campaign to support the pro-democracy movement in the financial hub. The 12 were arrested on Aug. 23 for alleged illegal entry into mainland China after setting off from Hong Kong in a boat bound for democratic Taiwan, amid a crackdown by Beijing on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

Hong Kong's Security Bureau has said all 12 were suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong. Many demonstrators wore black shirts, with some holding signs demanding "immediate release" for the 12 and others waving yellow umbrellas, a symbol of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

"We want the Chinese Communist Party to know the entire world is paying attention to the 12 people so that they can't act unjustly," said Roger, a frontline protester in Hong Kong's sometimes violent rallies who fled to Taiwan last year. He asked that his full name not be used. "The attention for Hong Kong is waning. We need to come out and support Hong Kongers," he told Reuters at the Taipei rally, part of a campaign for the 12 people in 35 cities around the world. An online rally is scheduled in Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the 12 will have to face justice in the mainland and that her government will provide them with "needed and feasible" assistance. Ten of them were on bail and not allowed to leave Hong Kong, authorities have said.

Taiwan shares with the Hong Kong protesters a deep antipathy for Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in May became the first government leader globally to pledge measures to help Hong Kong people who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls.

The flight of protesters, however, has piled pressure on Taiwan government and strained its already poor ties with Beijing, which has ramped up military activities near Taiwan. At least a dozen more pro-democracy activists have reached Taiwan by boat, Reuters reported in September, citing several sources with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting By Ann Wang and Yimou Lee; Editing by William Mallard)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crownKhabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweig...

Afghanistan claims killing an al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI

Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the countrys east, showing the militant groups continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from Americas longest-r...

Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, October 25 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country h...

Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. HappyDussehra.Form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020