Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight held for loan fraud on used trucks

The police said they have also impounded five trucks from the possession of the accused, who were held by the district's specialised anti-auto theft teams and officials from the local sector 24 police station. "The gang would gather details of new trucks whose owners were unable to pay their monthly loan installments.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:43 IST
Eight held for loan fraud on used trucks

With the arrest of eight men, the Noida Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang that duped several people by getting them loans on used trucks which were shown to them as new. The police said they have also impounded five trucks from the possession of the accused, who were held by the district's specialised anti-auto theft teams and officials from the local sector 24 police station.

"The gang would gather details of new trucks whose owners were unable to pay their monthly loan installments. They would then get a complaint registered against these owners in a bid to get their trucks seized. After that, they would purchase these barely used trucks in auctions at low prices," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Once they bought these trucks, they would manipulate their registration number, chasis numbers and all other crucial details of identification. They would then lure customers with finance (loan) and sell them these trucks claiming to be new and in the process make money," Singh said.

The gang, he said, had a network in Punjab's Bathinda and got forged documents from there for manipulating each truck's details. These documents would usually cost them around two to three lakh rupees, he added. Those held have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed and Shanawaz, both from Ghaziabad, Ziaul Haq, Harish Nagar and Sagar Chaudhary, all three from Aligarh, Waseem Rana and Haroon Ali, both from Baghpat, and Indrapal Singh, from Noida, the police said.

There are four more people in the gang who are absconding but have been identified. Searches have been launched for their arrest, the police added. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station in the case and further proceedings are underway, they said.

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to start COVID-19 vaccine human trials on Nov. 1

Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday. The Israel Institute for Biologic...

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...

Amazon wins interim relief; Future-Reliance deal put on hold

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Amazon, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020