Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dismisses students' plea against fee hike by NIFT

After going through the institute's circular, the high court said the fee hike for non-NRI quota students was reduced by 5 per cent for the semester of July-December, 2020 and also for January-June, 2021 keeping in view the present COVID-19 pandemic. Petitioners Moubani Poddar, Ananya Narayanan, Sanskkriti Priyambda and Twwisha Gupta, represented through advocate Abhik Chimni, urged that the system of fees hike is completely erroneous and there is no transparency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:37 IST
HC dismisses students' plea against fee hike by NIFT

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by some students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) challenging fee hike, saying it cannot be termed arbitrary or oppressive. The high court said it was of the opinion that the plea raised by 4th year students challenging the fees hike is vague and cannot be accepted.

"The fee hike cannot be termed arbitrary or oppressive. There are no grounds to warrant any interference by this court. There is no merit in the present petition and the same is dismissed,” Justice Jayant Nath said. The court passed the order on a plea by the students raising grievance that the fees have been hiked by 10 per cent for NRI quota students and 5 per cent for non-NRI quota students.

The students have challenged the circular issued by the institute containing the fee-structure of the students for the academic year 2020-21. After going through the institute's circular, the high court said the fee hike for non-NRI quota students was reduced by 5 per cent for the semester of July-December, 2020 and also for January-June, 2021 keeping in view the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Petitioners Moubani Poddar, Ananya Narayanan, Sanskkriti Priyambda and Twwisha Gupta, represented through advocate Abhik Chimni, urged that the system of fees hike is completely erroneous and there is no transparency. He contended that it is not clear as to whether the procedure laid down under the NIFT Academic Programmes Ordinances 2012 has been complied with by the institute.

The petitioners urged that the fees hike for NRI quota students is excessive and now they have to pay more than nine lakh annually. "...this fee-structure incorporated a fee-hike of 10 per cent despite the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the financial stability of the citizens of the country," the plea said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency reported.In recent days the ...

China imposes sanctions on US companies selling arms to Taiwan

China on Monday announced its decision to impose sanctions on US companies it says are involved in selling arms to Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, China decides to take necessa...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both old and young adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020