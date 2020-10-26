History-sheeter killed in encounter with UP STF
A member of a gang involved in highway robberies was killed allegedly in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, officials said. Accused Anil alias Amit alias Zoothra was wanted by the police in Mathura and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana, a senior official said.
Anil, who was wanted in at least nine cases in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, was tracked down by the Noida unit of the STF on a tip-off, the official said. "The accused got injured in the encounter which took place in the Naujheel area of Mathura this evening. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. There were three other partners of Anil, who managed to escape from the spot, Mishra added.
