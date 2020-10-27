UK High Commission opens its visa application centers across Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced that its visa application centers across the country have reopened, according to a news report by Today.

Newsmen had reported that the commission had shut down its centers across Nigeria following the ongoing nationwide protest in the country.

It also closed its TLS contact visa application centers in the country. However, in a statement released via its official Twitter account on Monday, the Commission announced that its visa application centers in Victoria Island, Abuja, and Lagos have reopened.

The Commission said, " Please see below for an update on UK Visa Application Centres in Victoria Island, Abuja & Lagos."

It also noted that the commission will be closed on the 29th of October due to the public holiday in the country.

Also, the High Commission said," We remain concerned by acts of looting & violence in & urge security services use restraint as the order is restored. Working with all stakeholders, judicial panels of inquiry must investigate all incidents, including #Lekki, & ensure accountability for crimes. #EndPoliceBrutality.