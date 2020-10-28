Man gets lifer for killing 80-year-old mother

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI): A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his octogenarian mother in July 2016. The XIV ADJ (additional district judge) court convicted the man under relevant IPC sections and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment besides imposing on him a fine of Rs 2,000, a press release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The convict, a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, had come to Hyderabad along with his 80-year-old mother and other family members. As the man was facing financial problems he had asked his mother some money but she refused because of his vices, police said.

So, he decided to kill his mother, the police said. In the early hours of July 13, 2016, when other family members were sleeping at their house, the accused went to his mothers room and forcibly pushed her.

He banged her head on the cot and throttled her to death, the police said. Later, he created a scene as if she fell down and died due to head injury.

Following a complaint by the womans family members, police booked a case. Investigation revealed that the womans son had killed her for money,th police added..