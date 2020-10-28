Man stabbed during quarrel about returning Rs 30
An attempt to murder case has been registered against two persons in Kamleshwar town in the district for allegedly stabbing a man over a petty quarrel, the police said on Wednesday. Nobody has been arrested yet and further probe is on, a police official said.PTI | Wardha | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:04 IST
An attempt to murder case has been registered against two persons in Kamleshwar town in the district for allegedly stabbing a man over a petty quarrel, the police said on Wednesday. Mukesh Raghav Singh (23), one of the accused, had borrowed Rs 30 from Ramesh alias Pintu Ramkrishna Korde (41) for buying `kharra' (tobacco mix) about two months ago, an official said.
When Korde sought the money back on Tuesday, they had a spat. After some time Mukesh returned with Kishor Tagde and the duo allegedly attacked Korde with sharp-edged weapons. Nobody has been arrested yet and further probe is on, a police official said.
