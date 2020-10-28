CJI to inaugurate case e-filing facility

Chief Justice of IndiaS A Bobde on Saturday will inaugurate 'Nyay Kaushal', an e-resource centre at the Judicial Officers Training Institute here. It would be the first e-resource centre in India providing facility of e-filing of cases in the courts across the country, said a release by the registrar of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench.

"'Nyay Kaushal'E-resource centre will facilitate e- filling of cases in the Supreme court of India, any High Court in India and also the District Courts across the Country," it said. CJI Bobde will also inaugurate a 'virtual court' for Transport Department of Maharashtra which will deal with traffic fine cases.