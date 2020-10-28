Left Menu
Gold smuggling: V Muraleedharan appreciates probe agencies in overcoming efforts to sabotage probe

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by the Kerala government for trying to sabotage the probe in the gold smuggling case.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by the Kerala government for trying to sabotage the probe in the gold smuggling case. Speaking to the media here, Muraleedharan said, "I congratulate investigative agencies in overcoming all efforts by Kerala government, the Chief Minister and the CPM for trying to sabotage the probe that was going on in the gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram. There were efforts to stall the probe and destroy the evidence."

"The investigation agency is on the right track and they now have taken the custody of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. Right from the beginning the CM's office was in the shady light. There were reports that CM office had intervened to release the people who were taken into the custody for interrogation," he added. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken Sivasankar into custody in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ED officials took him into custody from the Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sivasankar was admitted. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sivasankar in cases registered by the ED and the Customs department in connection with the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

