Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92. As per Dr Akshay Kiledar, representative of the Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad, he had earlier been admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state.

"We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to COVID-19," Dr Kiledar said Patel had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but had later tested negative. Dr Kiledar confirmed that the coronavirus infection was not the cause of his death.

Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel served as the Chief Minister of the state for a few months in 1995 and then from March 1998 to October of 2001. He was a six-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party till 2012.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had also served as the Chief Minister of the state, expressed grief at Patel's demise. "Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away...I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati," the Prime Minister tweeted with a picture of them together.

Others, including President Ram Nath Kovind, expressed condolences to the family members. "With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers' causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses," the President tweeted. (ANI)