Five-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said. Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said.PTI | Banda | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:03 IST
