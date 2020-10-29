Five-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda

Left Menu
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said. Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said.

Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said. The teenager was detained and the girl was sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

