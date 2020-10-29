WB Guv meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses 'state of affairs and affairs of state'
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the "state of affairs and affairs of state". During the hour-long meeting, the governor apprised the home minister about various issues concerning the state. "West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today at his residence.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:43 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the "state of affairs and affairs of state". During the hour-long meeting, the governor apprised the home minister about various issues concerning the state.
"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today at his residence. Governor Dhankhar was with the Union Home Minster for over an hour and state of affairs and affairs of state in West Bengal were traversed," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the West Bengal governor. The meeting bears significance as the governor is known for often expressing his disagreement on various matters in West Bengal, inviting sharp reactions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government.
Last month, Banerjee and Dhankhar were at loggerheads over the latter summoning the state's Director General of Police and calling the state "home to illegal bomb making" in a following note. Dhankhar had also alleged in the note to the DGP that the police "overlooked rampant and open loot in PDS distribution, cyclone 'Amphan' relief funds, and criminal negligence by officials during the COVID-19 pandemic".
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan pledges to join 'any campaign' that works for welfare of manual scavengers
Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt
Amitabh Bachchan wishes to join campaign against manual scavenging
Dhankhar meets family members of Sikh pvt security officer, asks CM to undo the wrong
Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt, TMC asks him to join BJP