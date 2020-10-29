Left Menu
IOCL pump explosion victim identified after DNA analysis

DNA analysis of body parts found at the site of the petrol pump blast here that took place 22 days ago has confirmed that it was that of an employee, which pushed the toll in the incident to two, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:56 IST
DNA analysis of body parts found at the site of the petrol pump blast here that took place 22 days ago has confirmed that it was that of an employee, which pushed the toll in the incident to two, police said on Thursday. The body was identified to be that of Simanchal Parida, an employee of the petrol pump, the Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Commissionerate of Police said.

Parida, an engineer who hails from Ganjam district, was missing since the incident on October 7. He was engaged in maintenance work at the IOCL pump on that fateful day. Police commissioner S Sarangi said, DNA analysis of the 21 body parts found from the blast site confirms that it was of Simanchala Parida.

The man's family members had undergone DNA test at a hospital here on October 15. The police sent the DNA report to the forensic laboratory of the hospital on Thursday. The flesh pieces had been sent to the laboratory soon after the blast.

Sarangi's family, IOCL authorities and other stakeholders have been informed about the DNA matching, he said. IOCL has also been requested to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased.

On October 7, a massive explosion took place at the Indian Oil petrol pump near the Raj Bhavan here injuring theree persons. Nearby buildings were damaged under the impact of the blast. While one person had succumbed to his injuries at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, flesh pieces of Seemanchal Parida were collected from the spot.

Police said investigation into the incident is on and more details will be provided in a couple of days..

