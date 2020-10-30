Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Minor gangraped in Pune district; two held

According to the police, the girl had left her home in Hadapsar following a tiff with her parents on October 26, and when she did not return the next day, the police were alerted and a case of kidnapping was registered. The girl was handed over to the police in Saswad on Thursday and during inquiry, she revealed that she had been raped by four persons, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:21 IST
Maha: Minor gangraped in Pune district; two held

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, two of whom have been arrested, in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. According to the police, the girl had left her home in Hadapsar following a tiff with her parents on October 26, and when she did not return the next day, the police were alerted and a case of kidnapping was registered.

The girl was handed over to the police in Saswad on Thursday and during inquiry, she revealed that she had been raped by four persons, an official said. While two of the accused have been arrested, a hunt is on for two others involved in the crime, he said.

An offence has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Why the U.S. military would welcome a decisive 2020 election win

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners a clear-cut victory. By either candidate. In the months preceding the election on Tuesday, U.S. military officials...

Belarus leader threatens to leave protesters 'without hands' as strike rumbles

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to leave protesters without hands on Friday, sharpening his rhetoric as hundreds marched through the streets and rallied outside universities to keep pressure on the veteran leader to resign...

3 arrested for stealing MTNL underground copper cables in southeast Delhi

Three men were arrested in southeast Delhis Sarita Vihar area for allegedly stealing MTNL underground copper cables, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Naim 28, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Noor Salam 23 a...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters converged on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activists have mounte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020