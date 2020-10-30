Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

Vietnam, which also shares concern about an increasingly assertive China, was a late addition to the trip that included Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives and Indonesia. "We look forward to continuing to work together to build on our relationship and to make the region — throughout Southeast Asia, Asia and the Indo-Pacific — safe and peaceful and prosperous," said Pompeo, who greeted Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with an elbow bump before their meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:15 IST
Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China. Vietnam, which also shares concern about an increasingly assertive China, was a late addition to the trip that included Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives and Indonesia.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to build on our relationship and to make the region — throughout Southeast Asia, Asia and the Indo-Pacific — safe and peaceful and prosperous," said Pompeo, who greeted Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with an elbow bump before their meeting. Phuc said he sought "sincere cooperation" in support of a peaceful region and progress in trade and investment ties.

While there was no public mention of China on Friday, Pompeo has urged Southeast Asian countries to stand up to its bullying and to reassess business deals with its state firms. While in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party was operating as a "predator". In India the day before, he called for cooperation in confronting what he called Chinese threats to security and freedom in the region.

China has said the United States should stop its unprovoked accusations and attacks. The main concern in Vietnam is China's claims in the South China Sea.

China's U-shaped "nine-dash line" on its maps marks a vast expanse of the sea it claims, including swathes of Vietnam's continental shelf where it has awarded oil concessions and where Chinese and Vietnamese ships have in recent years been embroiled in months-long standoffs. Pompeo's trip came as Vietnam and the United States mark the 25th anniversary of the normalising of diplomatic ties. But it also came a week after Hanoi released a Vietnamese-born U.S. citizen sentenced to 12 years in jail for "attempting to overthrow the state".

Hours before Pompeo's arrival, Vietnam's foreign ministry released a statement saying the man, Michael Nguyen, who returned to his home in California last week, was released for humanitarian reasons. The statement made no reference to Nguyen's account of his arrest and interrogation, including his claim in a news conference on Wednesday that he had been kidnapped.

Pompeo on Friday met Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam, whose office is in charge of domestic security and tracking dissidents in the communist-ruled country. After the meeting, Pompeo said in a tweet that he and To Lam had discussed the South China Sea and Mekong region.

Bitter enemies during the U.S.-Vietnam War, Hanoi and Washington have enjoyed significantly warmer relations in recent years. But there have some trade tensions of late, with the U.S. Trade Representative confirming in August that it was investigating whether Vietnam had been undervaluing its dong currency and harming U.S. commerce.

Prime Minister Phuc this week called on President Donald Trump to have "a more objective assessment of the reality in Vietnam" with regards to the trade imbalance.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are simply not true. The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Champion...

Floor price must for sector health; co not shy to take first step on tariff hike issue: VIL

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday said there is nothing that stops the industry from increasing prices, even as floor price discussions are on and that it would not shy away from taking first step in this regard. The telco further sa...

Protesting Thai students boycott royal graduation day

Some students sympathetic to Thai protesters boycotted graduation ceremonies led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday in a show of anger at the monarchy amid growing calls to reform it. The ceremonies, at which the monarch personally hands...

FEATURE-Sex tapes and stereotypes: Women jostle for bigger place in Georgian politics

In the rough-and-tumble world of Georgian politics, election campaigns can be merciless - especially for the small number of women candidates who enter the fray.But as the ex-Soviet Republic gears up for elections on Saturday, a new gender ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020