Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum government, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

But I can tell you from my experience that you will face real difficulties when you choose an easy way out," he said. "The turn at which the country stands today, the role of you bureaucrats is of minimum government, maximum governance.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:10 IST
Minimum government, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the probationary civil servants to take decisions in the national interest by following the mantra of 'minimum government and maximum governance'. Addressing the IAS probationers through video conference form Kevadiya in Gujarat, where he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary earlier in the day.

Modi told the probationers that they were entering the service at a crucial juncture when India is about to enter the 75th year of its Independence. "A government does not run on policies alone. People for whom the policies are meant need to be involved. People are not the receiver of the government's policies and programmes. They are the real driving force," he said.

"So we should move from government towards governance. You will be faced with two ways, one of comfort, name and fame, another of struggle, difficulties, problems. But I can tell you from my experience that you will face real difficulties when you choose an easy way out," he said.

"The turn at which the country stands today, the role of you bureaucrats is of minimum government, maximum governance. You have to ensure how to reduce your interference and also ensure empowerment of common people," he said. "I would also request that whatever decision a civil servant takes should be in the national interest and meant to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country and keep India's constitutional spirit high," the PM said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020