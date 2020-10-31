PM Modi launches seaplane service in Gujarat
PTI | Kevadiya | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here.
Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service. The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.
