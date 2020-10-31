SRH win toss, opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday. RCB made two changes from their last match playing XI with Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana coming in for Shivam Dube and Dale Steyn.

For SRH, Abhishek Sharma replaced Vijay Shankar in their only change. The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.