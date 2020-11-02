Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus

He referred to recent media reports that temples were attacked and Hindu families in Bangladesh became victims of arson and loot by fundamentalist forces. At least 15 Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised over allegations of disrespect shown to Islam on Facebook, triggering panic among the minority community in some areas, a report from Dhaka said on October 31.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:08 IST
Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Voicing concern over reports of attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country. He referred to recent media reports that temples were attacked and Hindu families in Bangladesh became victims of arson and loot by fundamentalist forces.

At least 15 Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised over allegations of disrespect shown to Islam on Facebook, triggering panic among the minority community in some areas, a report from Dhaka said on October 31. Temples at Nasirnagar in Brahmanbarhia district in Bangladesh were vandalised on Sunday and over 100 houses in the area belonging to Hindus were looted, the media report said.

After the violence, which reportedly lasted for hours, two temples in adjacent Madhabpur in Habigunj also came under attack, the report said quoting police and eyewitnesses. "It is reported that Hindu families in Bangladesh have been targeted by fundamentalist forces resulting in the arsoning and other violence as a reprisal of the stand taken by our government. Indian government should take up the issue with Bangladesh government as immediately as possible so as to prevent further escalation," he said in a statement.

Six persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack and paramilitary Border Guards Bangladesh deployed at Nasirnagar and Madhabpur Upazila headquarters along with the Rapid Action Battalion, police and Armed Police Battalion to maintain law and order, the report said. Locals said the Nasirnagar incident started with a Facebook post by one person from Harinberh village under Haripur Union Parishad.

Police detained the accused on Friday immediately after the allegation of blasphemy against him. The man has been sent to jail following a court order..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha official cycles to work, asks people to support move

Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reached the civicheadquarters on Monday on a bicycle and asked people to followhis lead at least once a week to improve fitness and reducevehicular pollutionPandey had impleme...

Brexit 'godfather' Farage says Trump will win U.S. election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that he felt Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election as his support base was so enthusiastic and he had gathered momentum in the final days of the campaign. Hes not just the pres...

Rahul Gandhi to attend farmers' rally in TN against Centre's farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a farmers rally in Tamil Nadu against the Centres three contentious farm legislations, the partys state unit said on Monday. The state Congress has planned to conduct protests in 150 locations in the...

Healthy export demand mitigates COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals: Report

Even as domestic demand has remained subdued, improved export demand and positive outlook for segments like agro-chemicals and surfactants have reduced the COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals, according to a report. The Indian specialty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020