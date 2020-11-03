Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poles protest as abortion ruling expected to take effect

"We are going to live in this country for the longest so it is most important for us," said Agnieszka, a 19-year-old student. The government was expected to publish the constitutional court ruling on Monday in its official gazette, meaning it would enter into legal force.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-11-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 01:37 IST
Poles protest as abortion ruling expected to take effect
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poles staged further protests in cities across the country on Monday ahead of the expected entry into force of a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that bans most abortions and that has prompted nearly two weeks of demonstrations and rallies. The Oct. 22 ruling bans terminations due to fetal defects, ending one of the few legal grounds left for abortion in staunchly Catholic Poland and setting the country further apart from Europe's mainstream.

While centered on abortion, the protests have seen a broader outpouring of anger at Poland's nationalist rulers and their allies in the Catholic church, the latest manifestation of a battle between liberals and religious conservatives that this time touches on the government's response to COVID-19. "Now it's not even only about abortion, it's about all of people's suffering and how the government has failed", said Magda, a 24-year old designer.

"It's most evident by how the pandemic was handled... they did absolutely nothing, they persecuted LGBT people and fought between each other and they didn't do anything about beds in hospitals, they didn't do anything to prepare schools." Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), urged the protesters on Monday to take part in talks and not try to settle differences on the street because of the risks of spreading COVID-19.

Protesters marched towards the Polish parliament, some chanting "Freedom, equality, abortion on demand". Other protesters carried placards with slogans such as "The choice belongs to women". Protests took place in other cities too, with footage from private broadcaster TVN24 showing people marching and in some cases blocking traffic from Sopot in the north to Katowice and Krakow in the south.

The protests have seen a huge mobilization of younger, more liberal, urban Poles. "We are going to live in this country for the longest so it is most important for us," said Agnieszka, a 19-year-old student.

The government was expected to publish the constitutional court ruling on Monday in its official gazette, meaning it would enter into legal force. However, as of 1945 GMT it had yet to appear.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centres established during the pandemic. The lawsuit was brought by co...

Mississippi state, federal lawmakers seek inquiry after Reuters report of jail beating death

A Mississippi legislator and veteran Congressman are seeking criminal charges after Reuters exposed previously unreported details in the 2018 death of inmate Harvey Hill at the Madison County Detention Center.The 36-year-old died in May 201...

Entertainment News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life; Sean Connery dies aged 90 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life ...

GRAPHIC-As U.S. COVID-19 cases break records, weekly deaths rise 3%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States hit another record high last week, rising 18 to more than 575,000, while deaths inched up 3, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The number of new cases reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020