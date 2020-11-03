Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least one killed in suspected Vienna terror attack

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter. Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of the attack, and said they were closed at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 03:18 IST
At least one killed in suspected Vienna terror attack

At least one person was killed and several wounded in central Vienna in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday, in what the Austrian interior minister said was believed to be a terrorist attack near the central synagogue. Vienna police said on Twitter there were multiple suspects and six different locations involved.

A large area of central Vienna was cordoned off and police said a significant deployment was under way. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people and that all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

"At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack," he said. "We believe there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said at least one person had been killed and several injured. One of the suspects and a bystander had been shot dead and a police officer was among those injured, local news agency APA said. "Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of the attack, and said they were closed at the time. Videos circulated on social media of a gunman running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

Vienna police urged people not to share videos and photos via social media. "This jeopardizes police forces as well as the civilian population," they said on Twitter. In 1981, two people were killed and 18 injured during an attack by two Palestinians at the same synagogue. In 1985, a Palestinian extremist group attacked Vienna airport with hand grenades and attack rifles, killing three civilians.

In recent years, Austria has been spared the sort of large-scale attacks seen in Paris, Berlin and London. In August, authorities arrested a 31-year-old Syrian refugee suspected of trying to attack a Jewish community leader in the country's second city Graz. The leader was unhurt.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Armed and dangerous' Vienna attackers on the loose, minister says

Several suspected perpetrators of what the Austrian government is calling a terror attack in Vienna are on the loose and a manhunt is under way, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday, calling the attackers heavily armed and dangero...

UPDATE 1-T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that cellular immunity to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that t...

Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were repulsive terror attack, adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.We are currently experienci...

Evacuations underway in Nicaragua, Honduras as Hurricane Eta barrels near

Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from their Atlantic coasts as Hurricane Eta barreled closer and the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central America. The sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020