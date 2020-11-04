Two criminals arrested in Kolkata

Two "dreaded criminals" have been arrested from the city's Park Circus area, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A single-shot firearm, six cartridges and a motorbike have been seized from their possession during the arrest on Tuesday, he said.

Earlier, too, the duo was apprehended for murder, forgery and extortion. "A complaint has been registered with Topsia police station. Both of them have been booked under various sections of the Arms Act," the officer added.