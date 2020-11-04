Left Menu
Seven booked for pasting Macron's stickers on Ahmedabad road

The police had earlier taken three persons under preventive arrest after they were caught pasting the stickers. "Congress councillor Mirza and six others, including the trio held earlier, were found involved in pasting around 150 stickers depicting the French President," Vejalpur police station inspector L D Odedara said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:33 IST
A case has been registered against a Congress councillor in Ahmedabad and six others for their alleged involvement in pasting around 150 stickers depicting French President Emmanuel Macron on a road in city's Juhapura, a Muslim-dominated locality, recently, police said on Wednesday. Macron has been facing criticism from various Muslim- majority countries over a controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Congress councillor Haji Mirza of Maktampura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) near Juhapura is among the seven persons booked under various sections of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, after they they were found involved in pasting stickers on the surface of a road on November 1, a police official said. The police had earlier taken three persons under preventive arrest after they were caught pasting the stickers.

"Congress councillor Mirza and six others, including the trio held earlier, were found involved in pasting around 150 stickers depicting the French President," Vejalpur police station inspector L D Odedara said. They were booked on Tuesday night under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), of the IPC, as well as various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Prevention of Damage to Property Act, he said.

"They are yet to be arrested," he said, adding that investigation is underway and all the persons involved in the act will be held..

