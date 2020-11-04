Protests in Delhi over Arnab's arrest

Several protests were held in Delhi against the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Goswami was arrested in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. A team of Alibaug police had picked him up from his Lower Parel house, a police official said.

The Delhi BJP raised slogans against the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police while walking from the Man Singh road towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road. They were stopped at a barricade by the police. "Several party leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, were detained by the police during the protest," party spokesperson Naveen Kumar said.

According to a police officer, about 100 BJP workers came to protest near 24 Akbar Road around 6 pm, but were stopped near the Man Singh Road. Around 25 of them jumped the first barricade and were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station. "All those detained, including Gupta, were released later, he said.

Around 4 pm, 50 journalists tried to march towards the Parliament, but were stopped and the protest was staged outside the Press Club of India, police said. Another protest was staged at Jantar Mantar with around 50-60 people under the leadership of major general (retd) G D Bakshi. He addressed the gathering and the protest concluded after a small march within the area.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Gupta said the arrest of Goswami was a "fascist" attack on journalism by the Maharashtra government. "The Congress-Shiv Sena government of Maharashtra has reminded the days of emergency with its dictatorial attitude," he alleged.

The Delhi BJP "strongly condemns" this act, he said, adding the country and society would "never forgive" the Maharashtra government for this "unconstitutional" treatment to a journalist.