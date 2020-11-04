USPS says it completed ballot sweeps required by judge

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) completed required sweeps of mail processing facilities late Tuesday in about a dozen states after it had earlier said it could not meet an afternoon deadline to complete the checks, a spokesman for the agency said.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday had ordered the sweep in response to lawsuits by groups including Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates. Sullivan is holding a 12 p.m. status conference on the lawsuits. USPS data showed as of Sunday about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not have scans confirming their delivery to election authorities.