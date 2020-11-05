One arrested for indulging in drug peddling through darknet

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police has arrested one person for allegedly indulging in drug peddling through darknet using bitcoins and seized 500 grams hydro ganja. "CCB detected another drug peddling racket through darknet, using bitcoins. One accused named Sujay has been arrested. Five hundred grams of hydro ganja were seized," official sources said.

CCB sluths had recently arrested 10 people for allegedly purchasing drugs through the darknet using bitcoins and selling them to students. Narcotic substances worth Rs 90 lakh were seized from them.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI