Cannot comment on ED raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that from state government's perspective he cannot comment on the Enforcement Directorate's raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:47 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that from state government's perspective he cannot comment on the Enforcement Directorate's raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house. "This is about the investigation of a probe agency related to an individual. We cannot say anything about this without knowing what evidence probe agencies have. If anything against the law has happened, there are institutions to deal with that and aggrieved persons can take action. But I cannot comment on on the probe without knowing details of what the probe agency has," the CM said in response to questions from reporters.

Further, he said already CPI(M) as party has clarified on it. "The state government does not wish to comment on it further," said Pinarayi. Enforcement Directorate officials from Bangalore conducted raid in Bineesh Kodiyeri's house here in Thiruvananthapuram for about 26 hours. The raid started around 10 am yesterday and concluded around 12 noon today.

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in the morning. Relatives of Bineesh's wife protested in front of the house alleging that the wife, two and half-year-old child and wife's mother are not being allowed to meet anyone. The family said that they are being forced to sign. His wife said that the officers wanted them to sign stating that a card was received from there. The wife said that they did not sign because she did not see them seizing it and she alleged that it was not seized from their house. The wife alleged that after that they mentally tortured them to sign this. They even asked whether the family would sign if Bineesh tells them.

Bineesh's father in law had filed a petition before police stating that they are being forced to sign the documents and not allowing to go out of the house. They also filed a complaint with the Kerala Child Rights Commission after which the chairman reached the house and served a notice to ED officials. The complaint of the relatives alleged that the child was locked inside the house and was prevented from meeting relatives.

Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife alleged that ED officials forced her to sign that the credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed, accused in drug trafficking case has been seized from her house. She alleged that ED officials had placed the card in her house. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary last week in connection with drug trafficking case in Bangalore.

While asking about his additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before ED for questioning tomorrow, the Chief Minister said that State govt has no fear. Certain sections fancy something but there is nothing beyond that. Govt has no concerns. Investigation agency wanted to clarify some issues so they called him. "I have known Raveendran for a long time. He was working with our parliamentary party office for a long period. We have no doubt about him or his functioning," the CM added. (ANI)

