Linesman electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A power corporation employee died on Friday due to electrocution while he was doing a repair work, police said. Linesman Kiranpal received an electric shock when he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kookra village, they said. He died of the spot, police said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:32 IST
A power corporation employee died on Friday due to electrocution while he was doing a repair work, police said. Linesman Kiranpal received an electric shock when he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kookra village, they said.
He died of the spot, police said. Several villagers protested over the incident and demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased, they said.