Linesman electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A power corporation employee died on Friday due to electrocution while he was doing a repair work, police said. Linesman Kiranpal received an electric shock when he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Kookra village, they said. He died of the spot, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Pxhere

He died of the spot, police said. Several villagers protested over the incident and demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased, they said.

