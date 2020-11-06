Left Menu
Updated: 06-11-2020 22:33 IST
40-yr-old man found dead in Delhi's Rohini

A 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near a park in Rohini on Friday, police said. Subodh, a resident of Azad Colony, used to work as a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, they said

"A bank pass book and pen have been found in his pocket wherein he has written a suicide note," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. According to police, Subodh allegedly hanged herself with a chunni

The body has been kept at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital mortuary, they said.

