2 die as ground caves in while cleaning well in UP's Sambhal

2 die as ground caves in while cleaning well in UP's SambhalPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:23 IST
Two people including a minor died after a portion of ground caved in while they were cleaning a well here on Friday, police said
Nem Singh (40) and his nephew Rinku (10) had gone inside the well in their agriculture field in Berikheda village under Bahjoi Police Station area when the incident occurred, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said
Police took the duo to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Kumar said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nem Singh
- Ashok Kumar
- Rinku