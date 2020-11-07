Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP STF busts drug smuggling gang, 4 held

A total of 800 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from the accused who have been identified as Biran Singh, Pravesh Yadav, Rajendra Jaiswal and Jitendra Pratap Singh, all natives of the state, the STF said in a statement. They were arrested following a tip-off that a narcotics consignment would reach Chopan area in Sonbhadra from Odisha, it said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:30 IST
UP STF busts drug smuggling gang, 4 held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in smuggling narcotics with the arrest of four people from the state's Sonbhadra district. A total of 800 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from the accused who have been identified as Biran Singh, Pravesh Yadav, Rajendra Jaiswal and Jitendra Pratap Singh, all natives of the state, the STF said in a statement.

They were arrested following a tip-off that a narcotics consignment would reach Chopan area in Sonbhadra from Odisha, it said. The STF said it has also seized 300 sacks of salt, which were used to conceal ganja, a truck, a car, Rs 3,500 in cash, two driving licences, two Aadhaar cards, and a PAN card, among other things, from the accused.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it said..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...

Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday. The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Fr...

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020