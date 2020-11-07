UP STF busts drug smuggling gang, 4 held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in smuggling narcotics with the arrest of four people from the state's Sonbhadra district. A total of 800 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from the accused who have been identified as Biran Singh, Pravesh Yadav, Rajendra Jaiswal and Jitendra Pratap Singh, all natives of the state, the STF said in a statement.

They were arrested following a tip-off that a narcotics consignment would reach Chopan area in Sonbhadra from Odisha, it said. The STF said it has also seized 300 sacks of salt, which were used to conceal ganja, a truck, a car, Rs 3,500 in cash, two driving licences, two Aadhaar cards, and a PAN card, among other things, from the accused.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it said..