UP: Man beaten to death for objecting to daughter's harassment

Police have lodged an FIR against eight people and arrested seven of them. According to the complaint, Bhola Prasad's daughter was sitting outside her home at Ishwarpura village under the Ekouna police station in Deoria district when Manish, a guest of their neighbor Ramashish, harassed her on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:42 IST
A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for objecting to his daughter’s harassment in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR against eight people and arrested seven of them.

According to the complaint, Bhola Prasad's daughter was sitting outside her home at Ishwarpura village under the Ekouna police station in Deoria district when Manish, a guest of their neighbor Ramashish, harassed her on Thursday, police said. When she told her father about it, he went to Ramashish's house to complain about the matter, police said, adding that about an hour later, the youth’s relatives with other people came to Bhola's house and started thrashing him with wooden sticks.

The locals informed police and rushed the injured to the district hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College. He was being taken to a Lucknow hospital late in the night when he succumbed to his injuries. Bhola worked as a labourer and lived with his two daughters and wife at the village.

Police have registered a case against eight people, identified as Ramshish, Abhishek, Monu , Sonu, Jairam, Anil, Ravi and Manish. Police have arrested seven of the accused and investigations are on, Ekouna police station in-charge Ram Girish Chauhan said. They have been booked under IPC Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint)..

