Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Nov 8
- You assured new day for America: US VP-elect Kamala Harris tells Americans. - Biden administration likely to provide US citizenship to over 500,000 Indians - Biden believes India-US partnership is the defining relationship of the 21st century. - Kamala Harris as Vice President is 'transformative, meaningful' moment for US: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 10:33 IST
- Stories on developments in US politics. - US President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'.
- Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards. - Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening Indo-US relationship: policy paper.
- Will not rest until Americans have honest vote count they deserve: US President Donald Trump. - You assured new day for America: US VP-elect Kamala Harris tells Americans.
- Biden administration likely to provide US citizenship to over 500,000 Indians - Biden believes India-US partnership is the defining relationship of the 21st century. - Kamala Harris as Vice President is 'transformative, meaningful' moment for US: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. - Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines. PTI SCY
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris calls President Trump a 'racist'
Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash
Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals
'Our values are shared by majority of American people': Kamala Harris