Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Nov 8

- Stories on developments in US politics. - US President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'.

- Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards. - Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening Indo-US relationship: policy paper.

- Will not rest until Americans have honest vote count they deserve: US President Donald Trump. - You assured new day for America: US VP-elect Kamala Harris tells Americans.

- Biden administration likely to provide US citizenship to over 500,000 Indians - Biden believes India-US partnership is the defining relationship of the 21st century. - Kamala Harris as Vice President is 'transformative, meaningful' moment for US: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. - Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines. PTI SCY