Missing autorickshaw driver's body found in creek

The body of a missing autorickshaw driver was found floating in a creek on Sunday here in Maharashtra, police said

Prima facie, the deceased, Vivek Kharat (25), committed suicide by jumping into the Retibunder creek inWaghbil area, a Kasarvadawali police station officer said

Kharat had been missing since November 4 and a missing person complaint was lodged by his family members on November 5, he said.