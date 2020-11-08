Missing autorickshaw driver's body found in creek

Missing autorickshaw driver's body found in creekPTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:54 IST
The body of a missing autorickshaw driver was found floating in a creek on Sunday here in Maharashtra, police said
Prima facie, the deceased, Vivek Kharat (25), committed suicide by jumping into the Retibunder creek inWaghbil area, a Kasarvadawali police station officer said
Kharat had been missing since November 4 and a missing person complaint was lodged by his family members on November 5, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kasarvadawali
- Vivek Kharat
- inMaharashtra