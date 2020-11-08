2 killed as speeding car rams into motorcycle in UP

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle here on Sunday evening, police said. The incident took place in Kotwali Dehat area. The driver of the car has been arrested, they said.

Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding car. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police TN Dubey said. The deceased have been identified as Aakash (30) and Nitin (4), both natives of Bahraich, the police said.

The injured, Vikas, has been referred to Lucknow for treatment, they said, adding that the car driver has been arrested..