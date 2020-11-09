Left Menu
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, via video conferencing on Monday and said that these projects are examples of the overall development of Varanasi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:10 IST
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various projects in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the video conferencing on Monday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

The total cost of these projects is Rs 614 crores.

"I congratulate the residents of Varanasi on the inauguration of development projects here. It is an example of the overall development of Varanasi," PM Modi said. "With the blessings of Mahadev, Kashi never stops, like maa Ganga it keeps moving forward. In difficult times of COVID-19, Kashi kept on moving. Varanasi fought with the virus and that is praiseworthy," he said.

"For all the development work here, I congratulate the people of Varanasi. The credit also goes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team and to the administrative machinery here," the Prime Minister said. "The development in Varanasi is an indicator that Varanasi is moving ahead in every sector. From cleaning of Ganga to health services, road infrastructure, tourism, electricity, sports and from farmers to poor, Varanasi has got a pace of development," the Prime Minister said.

"Under the Ganga action plan project, the work on sewage treatment plant renovation has completed. Boats will run using CNG which will reduce pollution. There will be a tourist plaza in the Dashamdev ghat. Small traders will also benefit from this plaza as well," he said. "Earlier per day 12 flights used to run, now these days there are 48 daily flights operating in Varanasi. There are improvements in the facilities at the airport here. With improving connectivity, the number of people visiting the place is also rising. A tourist plaza at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi will facilitate the tourists," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

