Maoist militia commander held in Telangana, explosives seized

PTI | Hydera | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:31 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): A Maoist militia commander of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), belonging to Chhattisgarh, was arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday and explosives including gelatine sticks seized from his possession, police said. Based on specific information, a police team nabbedthe 25-year-old man during vehicle checking inAswapuram of the district when he was allegedly on way to kill police personnel and damage public property and explosives meant for the purpose was seized, they said.

On interrogation, he revealed that he was working as Maoist militia commander in Chhattisgarh for the past seven years and was involved in four murders (of villagers), extortion and blastings in Chhattisgarh state, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Manuguru Sub- division,ShabarishP told PTI. He is being further interrogated from where he brought and where he was taking the explosives, the ASP said.

Police seized gelatine sticks, detonators, electric wire, batteries and a tiffin box from his possession.

