Two women arrested for stealing gold ornaments

Two women have been arrested forallegedly stealing gold ornaments from a house in the city'sPhoolbagan area where they used to work as maidservants,police said on Tuesday

Acting on a complaint lodged with the PhoolbaganPolice Station, police arrested the duo on Saturday andrecovered the stolen jewellery which they had melted to form agold lump, an IPS officer said

"The accused duo had stolen one heavy gold chain,three heavy gold bangles, two sets of gold necklace, five pairof earrings, five finger rings and eight silver coins. Theyhave admitted of stealing them and then melting the gold intoa lump. We have recovered them," the police officer said.