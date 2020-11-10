Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami moves SC for bail in abetment to suicide case

The state government, through advocate Sachin Patil, has also filed a caveat in the top court to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami's plea without it being heard in the case. Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:07 IST
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami moves SC for bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking interim bail in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. The Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others on Monday and asked them to move to the local court for the relief. The appeal against the high court order has been filed in the top court through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey. Besides the Maharashtra government, Goswami who is in Taloja jail, has made the Centre, the SHO of Alibaug police station, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Akshyata Anvay Naik as parties to his appeal. The state government, through advocate Sachin Patil, has also filed a caveat in the top court to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami's plea without it being heard in the case.

Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. Meanwhile, the hearing on Goswami's bail plea is also scheduled to be heard in the trial court during the day. The high court, while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, had said, "no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction". "The petitioners have the efficacious remedy of seeking bail before the sessions court concerned. We have already noted earlier that if such bail plea is filed, then the sessions court shall decide the same in four days," it said on Monday. Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda had last week filed petitions in the high court challenging their "illegal arrest" in the case and seeking interim bail.

Apart from seeking the interim bail, the journalist and other accused had also sought that a direction from the high court for staying the investigation into the case and quash the FIR against them. The high court will hear their pleas seeking to quash the FIR on December 10.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai. The three accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was on Sunday shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

On Sunday, Pradeep Bhandari, a consulting editor with Republic news channel, wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde urging him to take cognizance of shifting of Goswami to Taloja Jail to keep him allegedly with "hardened" and "underworld" criminals and provide "some sort of safety" to him. He said Goswami has said that "his life is in danger and he has been beaten up in the morning" and urged the CJI to take cognizance of this matter and provide some sort of safety to him.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Amazon reply on Future Retail plea to restrain it from interfering in Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Amazons response on a plea by Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd FRL alleging that the e-commerce major was interfering in its deal with Reliance Retail on the basis of an interim order by a Singapore a...

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 61784.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 50462.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 50665.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OC...

Motherson Sumi Q2 net profit up 3 pc to Rs 388 cr

Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi Systems on Tuesday reported a 2.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 387.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.73 crore in th...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020