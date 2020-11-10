Left Menu
J-K LG reviews security arrangements for DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election and asked police and other security agencies to facilitate the people for maximum participation in the democratic exercise.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election and asked police and other security agencies to facilitate the people for maximum participation in the democratic exercise. The maiden DDC polls along with by-elections for panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are being held in eight-phases in the Union Territory, beginning on November 28.

Chairing a meeting during his first visit to the Armed Police headquarters here, Sinha stressed upon the officers to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful polls. He emphasized on providing sufficient security to the participating candidates besides ensuring maximum participation of the people in the DDC polls and by-elections to vacant panchayat and municipal seats.

"People must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secured to cast their ballot on the polling day," Sinha said. He said the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendents of Police informed the Lt Governor that all the arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling in their respective districts with deployment of forces and other security arrangements already in place. While appreciating the role of J&K Police, Sinha said it is "one of the finest professional forces of the country besides it has a splendid history of valour and sacrifice".

"I am confident that J&K Police is capable of dealing with emerging situations while maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements to ensure peace in the region," he said. Earlier, the Lt Governor received 'guard of honour' on his arrival at the Armed police headquarters, an official spokesman said.

He said advisor to Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh attended the meeting, while Inspector General of Police, Kashmir and other senior police officers from the Kashmir division attended the meeting via video conference. At the outset, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and SSPs of Kashmir division briefed the Lt Governor regarding security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the upcoming elections in their respective districts, the spokesman said.

