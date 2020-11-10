Delhi Police reviews security at Khan Market, Palika Bazaar ahead of Diwali

The Delhi Police on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements at Khan Market and Palika Bazaar in view of the upcoming festive season, an officer said. Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday. "Several instructions have been given to the shopkeepers. We have asked them to follow COVID-19 guidelines. We have sensitised shopkeepers and visitors from anti-terrorist point of view," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. Police presence in the markets and other crowded areas has been increased while the patrolling has been intensified, an officer said

Police have asked people to avoid crowded places during the festive season and follow COVID-19 protocol. People should wear mask and maintain social distancing in markets, the officer said.