Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 labourers killed, 10 injured as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Jodhpur

Six labourers were killed and 10 others injured after the wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Umesh Ojha said the incident took place in Phase II of Basni Industrial Area. "In the evening, between 5:30 and 6:00 PM, a wall of the factory suddenly collapsed.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST
6 labourers killed, 10 injured as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Jodhpur

Six labourers were killed and 10 others injured after the wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. Search and rescue operations are underway as some more labourers are feared trapped under the debris, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Umesh Ojha said the incident took place in Phase II of Basni Industrial Area.

"In the evening, between 5:30 and 6:00 PM, a wall of the factory suddenly collapsed. There was a loud sound and about 15 labourers were buried under the debris," he said. During the rescue operation, the bodies of six labourers were pulled out from the rubble. Ten labourers, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital and AIIMS, he said.

Ojha said none of the victims has been identified so far. Some of them are said to have come from other districts and working under a contractor. "We would also look into the matter with regard to any negligence by the civil contractor and register a case against him accordingly," he said.

Administration and police officials are supervising the rescue operation. Lighting arrangements have been made to facilitate the operation at night. In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot said the news about the death of labourers was "extremely unfortunate".

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. The probe into the matter has been handed over to the divisional commissioner, Jodhpur..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Germany coach Löw warns overload will bring wave of injuries

An overloaded soccer calendar is endangering players health and the problem will get worse as next years European Championship approaches, Germany coach Joachim Lw said Tuesday. Clubs around Europe are regularly playing twice a week after t...

Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave

The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday. The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in J...

Golf-DeChambeau might unveil monster 48-inch driver at Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is considering using the longest driver allowed by law at this weeks Masters, he said on Tuesday, a club with a 48-inch shaft that could lead to the most ferocious display of long driving ever seen at a tournament.Already ...

Jolt for TRS as BJP wins Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana

In a boost to the BJP in Telangana, the party on Tuesday won the bypoll held to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, defeating the ruling TRS by a margin of 1,079 votes. BJP candidate won by 1,079 votes, Siddipet district Collector Bharati Hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020