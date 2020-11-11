Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss government resumes talks with EU on stalled treaty

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:18 IST
Swiss government resumes talks with EU on stalled treaty

Switzerland is resuming talks with the European Union about open points in a stalled bilateral treaty, seeking to unblock a draft accord with its biggest trading partner that has lain dormant for two years amid Swiss foot-dragging.

The cabinet determined its position at a meeting on Wednesday, a government spokesman told a news conference, adding: "The position that was ascertained will not be put on the table because the discussion of this cannot take place in public. It is a matter of preserving Switzerland's leeway."

Also Read: Swiss court hears Russian appeal against Olympic ban over doping offences

TRENDING

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

Has Love Alarm Season 2 commenced filming? Know more on cast & release period

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's Rhodiola set to sell and test Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

Chinas Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding announced a deal on Wednesday to manufacture, sell and test Russias COVID-19 vaccine in China, hours after interim results showed it was 92 effective at protecting people from the disease.The ini...

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes starting in 2022

Swiss companies will no longer be able to deduct bribes paid to private individuals from their taxes, Switzerlands government said on Wednesday, according to an update of tax laws due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.Beyond bribes, costs from...

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020