Mamata inaugurates Kali puja pandals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated four Kali Puja pandals in the city on Wednesday accompanied by Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. She first went to Girish Park in north Kolkata to inaugurate a Kali puja pandal.

From there she went to Jaanbazar in Central Kolkata and then to Bhawanipore to inaugurate Kali puja pandals. Kali puja will be celebrated on Saturday.