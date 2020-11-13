Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks spur EU to weigh tough border, anti-extremism steps

In France last month, an extremist killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice, and a Chechen teenager beheaded a teacher near Paris because he had shown his students cartoons of Islam's prophet for a discussion about freedom of expression. EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove said on November 3 that the Islamic State group doesn't appear to be actively preparing any attacks in Europe, but it continues to inspire individuals or small groups to commit atrocities.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:23 IST
Attacks spur EU to weigh tough border, anti-extremism steps

European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed new measures to counter extremist attacks following a series of killings in Austria and France in recent weeks by lone-wolf attackers with links to Islamic groups. The ministers met via video conference on the fifth anniversary of one of the bloodiest attacks in recent memory on European soil, the Islamic State-claimed rampage in Paris that killed 130 people at a music hall and cafes on November 13, 2015.

Austria and France want their partners to agree to tighten Europe's border controls, better tackle “terror content” and propaganda online, and monitor or detain jihadi fighters who've returned to EU countries and are either in prison or at large. The ministers are also considering a proposal to train imams in Europe.

It comes after an attack in Vienna on November 2, when a man who officials said had tried to join the Islamic State group shot four people to death in the Austrian capital before police fatally shot him. The shooting strengthened calls in Austria for a crackdown on Islamic extremism. In France last month, an extremist killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice, and a Chechen teenager beheaded a teacher near Paris because he had shown his students cartoons of Islam's prophet for a discussion about freedom of expression.

EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove said on November 3 that the Islamic State group doesn't appear to be actively preparing any attacks in Europe, but it continues to inspire individuals or small groups to commit atrocities. Given the difficulty of gathering solid evidence against so-called foreign fighters in conflict zones like Syria or Iraq, many former jihadis who've been jailed have only received sentences of three to five years, de Kerchove said, and some are now living freely in Europe.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has branded them “ticking time bombs” that are “a permanent danger among us.” Kurz has also denounced “political Islam, radicalization” in Europe that has become “the poison, the breeding ground for terrorism.” That dovetails with French President Emmanuel Macron's planned law to fight “separatism,” which is aimed at rooting out those espousing radical Islam in France. European Council President Charles Michel has referred to a “battle of values” with extremists.

“The training given to imams practicing in Europe does not sufficiently take into account our fundamental values, in particular freedom of thought and gender equality,” he wrote in a newsletter on Thursday. He said that the EU should support any initiative aimed at “promoting an Islam which unequivocally embraces European values,” and “setting up one or more educational and training institutions for training imams.” EU leaders will discuss proposals from Friday's meeting at a summit on December 10-11.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty migrants drown in Libya shipwreck, bodies wash ashore- UN

Twenty migrants are thought to have drowned off the coast of Libya in a shipwreck this week, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, as bodies from an earlier accident continued to wash ashore.The second shipwreck, a wooden boat...

PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream to development Ayodhaya as Vedic Ramayana City and it should be the most beautiful city. Our generation is not only fortunate to see the ...

Clevered Launches Asia's First Junior Data Scientist Program

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir With an aim to make todays young generation ready for tomorrows digital future, Clevered launches Asias first ever Junior Data Scientist Program for young learners. The program offers proje...

India's exports dip 5.12 pc in Oct; trade deficit narrows to USD 8.71 bn

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020