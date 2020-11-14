Militants rob house in Jharkhand's Palamu

Armed militants suspected to be of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad attacked a house in the Palamu district and robbed cash, jewellery and a motorcycle, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in Getha village in the Lesliganj police station area on Friday, they said.

Raju Saw runs a grocery store at his house and the militants knocked on the pretext of buying goods for Diwali, they said. As the shopkeeper opened the door, the militants threatened him with guns and looted Rs 62,000 in cash, jewellery and a motorcycle, police said.

It could be that some local criminals robbed the house in the name of a militant organisation, an officer said, adding that an investigation is underway.