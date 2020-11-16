Two injured as man opens fire over property issue in TN

A 70-year old theatre owner allegedly shot at and injured two people in full public view during a quarrel over a land dispute at Palani town in this district in Tamil Nadu, a senior police official said. The man who used a country-made gun was arrested soon after the incident that took place on a road, the official added.

The elderly man entered into an argument with the duo when they came to undertake fencing work on a piece of land apparently owned by another person, claiming that the property to be his. During the course of the argument, he suddenly took out the gun and fired at them, injuring both, the official said.

One of the injured had been referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, about 120 km from Palani, while the other was being treated locally..