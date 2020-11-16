Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Raid at illegal sand mining unit, 17 boats destroyed

The police received information that some people were running an illegal sand extraction unit in the Bhima river basin near Shirpur village in Daund tehsil, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Dhas said. "Accordingly, a raid was conducted during which nine fibre boats, eight suction boats, a backhoe machine and 30 brass sand extracted from the river basin, collectively worth Rs 2.36 crore, were seized," he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:38 IST
Maha: Raid at illegal sand mining unit, 17 boats destroyed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police conducted a raid at an illegal sand mining unit in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and destroyed 17 boats engaged in sand extraction from the Bhima river basin, an official said. The police received information that some people were running an illegal sand extraction unit in the Bhima river basin near Shirpur village in Daund tehsil, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Dhas said.

"Accordingly, a raid was conducted during which nine fibre boats, eight suction boats, a backhoe machine and 30 brass sand extracted from the river basin, collectively worth Rs 2.36 crore, were seized," he said. Around 11 people who were working at the unit fled from the spot, he said.

"We have detained a driver who was operating the backhoe machine," the official said. All the seized boats were destroyed with the help of the revenue department, he said.

"We are in the process of registering a case against those involved in the illegal extraction of sand from the river basin," he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era', says former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most impactful cricketer of his era. Recalling his encounters with the former Indian cricketer, Aaqib Javed said that Sachin rightfully ruled the game in...

Should not interfere in postings particularly in Armed forces, says SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it should not interfere in postings, particularly in the Armed forces, as somebody has to go and serve in places like Ladakh, certain areas of north-east and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The apex court stat...

Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...

COVID-19 case spurt during Diwali puts strain on Guj hospitals

A sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases during Diwali festivities has put a strain on hospitals in Gujarat which is witnessing a rise in patient occupancy, prompting the state government to announce creation of more facilities to handle the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020