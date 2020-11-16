3 suspected Nepali smugglers arrested with smack in UP

Three suspected Nepali smugglers were arrested with 260 gm of smack from different places near Rupaidiha on India-Nepal border, police said on Monday. The arrests were made on a tip-off on Sunday and the narcotics recovered is worth about Rs 2.60 crore, district police officer Ashok Kumar said.

The arrested were identified as Rohit Chandra Thakur, Kallu and Pawan Kumar, he said. During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to smuggle narcotics substance to Nepal.

"The accused were taking the narcotics consignment to Nepal from Delhi," he said, adding that all the three were sent to jail. Police are trying to unearth their network.